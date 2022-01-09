The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $45,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $323.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

