The Unite Group (LON:UTG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,250 ($16.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.17) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UTG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.84) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.65) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.19) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,282 ($17.28).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

LON UTG opened at GBX 1,082 ($14.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,087.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,127.98. The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77. The Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 918.50 ($12.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.84).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.