TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Update

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,550,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 33,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXMD. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TXMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $162.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.76. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.75.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
