TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Update

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,550,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 33,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXMD. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 94,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $162.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.76. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

