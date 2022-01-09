Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Shares of THO opened at $106.42 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.20 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.04.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

