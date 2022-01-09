Throne Hits Market Capitalization of $225.93 Million (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Throne has a total market capitalization of $225.93 million and approximately $670,509.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00084156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.95 or 0.07505411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00072249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,558.78 or 0.99820596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003180 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,486,665 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

