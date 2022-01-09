Toncoin Price Tops $2.70 on Top Exchanges (TONCOIN)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00006488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $4.65 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00058867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00082211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.64 or 0.07454189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00071655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,691.12 or 1.00099609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

