Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

