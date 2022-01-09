Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 554,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $209.00 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

