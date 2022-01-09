Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 17.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 42.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $316.55 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.21 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.39 and its 200 day moving average is $417.30. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.