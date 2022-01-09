Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,888 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Albemarle worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 56,607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $236.02 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

