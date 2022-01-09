Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.13 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,856 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Equity Residential by 169.4% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $11,277,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89,751 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

