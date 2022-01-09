Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,151 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 25.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 32.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $62.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

