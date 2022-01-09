Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,182,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,760 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $216.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

