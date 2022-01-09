Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report sales of $51.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.03 million. Transcat posted sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $203.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $204.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $217.89 million, with estimates ranging from $217.78 million to $218.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Transcat by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.76. 18,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Transcat has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a market cap of $659.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

