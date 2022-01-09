TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $654.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $621.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.16. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $517.37 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

