Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $663.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.64. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $643,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 64,388 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

