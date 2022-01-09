Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 6,591 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Driven Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,202,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 131.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after buying an additional 663,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of DRVN opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

