Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $424,000 Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Schneider National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

NYSE SNDR opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.