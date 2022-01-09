Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes $270,000 Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCW. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $2,927,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

