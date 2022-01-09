Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.37

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $8.56. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 14,961 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $201.07 million, a PE ratio of -411.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trecora Resources by 61.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

