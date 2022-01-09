TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,370. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

