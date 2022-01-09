TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Short Interest Update

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,700 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter worth $15,630,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 63.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 126,433 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 27.0% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 94,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 32.8% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of TSC opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.16.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

