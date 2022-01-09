Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$57.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

A number of research firms have commented on TSU. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

TSE:TSU traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$45.48. 33,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.22. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$20.46 and a 12-month high of C$49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$91.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.