Trollcoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $245,161.26 and $273.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,479.22 or 1.00298475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00082779 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00033393 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00037054 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.57 or 0.00818685 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

