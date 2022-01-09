Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,988 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

