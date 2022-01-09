Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $191.58 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.09 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

