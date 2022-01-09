Truist Financial Corp Buys 298 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIO stock opened at $663.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $745.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $742.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.