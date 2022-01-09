Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 205,826 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

