Truist Financial Corp Has $10.26 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.08.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $189.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.77 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

