Truist Securities Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $124.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.