Truist Securities Upgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to “Buy”

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $786.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $600.00. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $654.21 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $621.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.16.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after buying an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,402,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.