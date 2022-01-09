Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Down 22.8% in December

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,200 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at about $21,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

TPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TPB stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.21. 190,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,395. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $702.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

