Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$23.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.33.
TSE:TRQ opened at C$19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.90.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
