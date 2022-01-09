Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$23.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.33.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TSE:TRQ opened at C$19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.90.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.