UBS Group Trims Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Target Price to $25.00

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ OMIC opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

