Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 1,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 637,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

UDMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

