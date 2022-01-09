UGAS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $59,580.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. UGAS has a total market cap of $515,973.23 and approximately $59,580.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UGAS has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005649 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

