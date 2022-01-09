Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Tops One Day Volume of $69,027.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $11.29 million and $69,027.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.08 or 0.07419983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,017.41 or 0.99955309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071599 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006703 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.