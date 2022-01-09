Unido EP (UDO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00059063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00084178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.98 or 0.07525086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,494.69 or 0.99993253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,890,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

