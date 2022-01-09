UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE UNF opened at $195.51 on Friday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $189.84 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.43.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.11%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052 shares of company stock worth $216,543 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

