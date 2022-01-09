Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $287.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.75.

Union Pacific stock opened at $254.78 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

