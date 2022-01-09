Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 21,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 15,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 62,948 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.