Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $184.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display’s third-quarter 2021 results suffered from pandemic-induced disruptions, chip shortage and supply chain constraints. Also, increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Further, significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG along remain persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from increasing demand for red and green emitter products. Universal Display’s strong patent portfolio helped the company to drive Royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability remains noteworthy. Recovery in OLED-based (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panel adoption across automotive market and rebound in smartphone domain are positives.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OLED. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.33.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $158.85 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $139.83 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.76.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 427.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Universal Display by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

