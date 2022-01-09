University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Makes New $48,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Alphabet makes up 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,908.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,786.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

