Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $8.05 on Friday. Vacasa has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

