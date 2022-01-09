Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.55 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.27 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.78.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

