Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 89,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $98.12 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.43.

