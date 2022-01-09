Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 930 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

