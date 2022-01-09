Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 171 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,472,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,965,000 after buying an additional 273,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,185,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 403,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $223.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.83.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

