Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UE opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

