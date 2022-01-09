Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $190,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

SVC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

